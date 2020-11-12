  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Bria Brown, closures, i-75, lanes, Michigan, modernization project, ramps

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation contracting crews are making progress on opening all freeway lanes on the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County.

Much of this work is weather dependent, and any form of precipitation or freezing temperatures may delay openings.

The following ramp and lane restrictions are scheduled:

For more information on the I-75 progress, click here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply