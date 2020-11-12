(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has released a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit.
MDOT says weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s a list of the weekend construction:
I-75:
Oakland – NB I-75, 13 Mile to Maple, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.
Oakland – SB I-75, Coolidge to Crooks, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.
Oakland – SB I-75 at Lahring, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Fri 9am-3pm.
Oakland – NB I-75, Crooks to Adams, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-5pm.
Oakland – NB I-75 at Grange Hall, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Sat 9am-3pm.
Oakland – SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to 14 Mile, Fri 9am-Sun 9pm.
Oakland – EB/WB 14 Mile RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9am-Sun 9pm.
Wayne – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-375, Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne – SB I-75-Gratiot Connector RAMP CLOSED to SB I-375, Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne – NB I-75 Service Drive CLOSED, Waterman to Livernois, Mon 7am-11/23.
I-94:
Wayne – EB I-94, Huron to Rawsonville Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, thru Mon 5am.
I-375:
Wayne – SB I-375, I-75 to Lafayette, right lane closed intermittently, Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne – SB I-375 RAMP CLOSED to Larned, intermittently, Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne – SB I- 375 RAMP CLOSED to Lafayette, intermittently, Fri 9am-3pm.
I-696:
Oakland – EB I-696 at Inkster, right lane closed, Fri 9am-5pm.
Oakland – WB I-696 at Inkster, right lane closed, Fri 9am-noon.
Oakland – EB I-696, Telegraph to Lahser, intermittent lane closed, Sat 7:30am-2pm.
M-5:
Oakland – SB M-5, Pontiac Trail to W Maple, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-Sun 9pm.
Oakland – NB M-5, 14 Mile to Pontiac Trail, left lane closed, Mon 6am-Wed 3pm.
M-10:
Oakland – NB M-10, M-39 to 10 Mile Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-5pm
Oakland – SB M-10, 10 Mile Rd to M-39, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10am – Sat 5pm
Oakland – EB/SB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 11am-2pm.
M-53:
Macomb – SB M-53 at M-59, right lane closed intermittently, Sat 12am-2:30pm.
Macomb – SB M-53 at 23 Mile, right lane closed intermittently, Sat 7am-noon.
Macomb – NB M-53 RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB 23 Mile, Sat 7am-5pm.
Macomb – WB 23 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB M-53, Sat 7am-9:30am.
Macomb – EB 23 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB M-53, Sat 9:30am-noon.
Macomb – SB M-53, 19 Mile to Clinton River Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 2:30PM-5PM.
M-59:
Macomb – WB M-59 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-53, Sat 12am-2:30pm.
US-24:
Oakland – NB US-24 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 7:30am-11am.
