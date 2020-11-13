(CBS DETROIT) – Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has been hospitalized and is exhibiting “severe symptoms” of the coronavirus disease, according to his attorneys which has delayed his plea hearing WWJ reports.
Days after being charged with 10 criminal counts related to the illegal use of forfeiture funds and spending campaign dollars, Smith resigned in March.
Smith pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in September. The plea hearing was set for Friday, but moved to Dec. 17 according to WWJ.
In Smith’s resignation statement, he said, “There have been several allegations leveled against me by the Michigan Department of Attorney General in the past few days. I intend to whole-heartedly defend myself against those allegations. I have been part of the criminal justice system for close to thirty years.”
He also mentioned, “Know that I have absolute confidence that our cherished justice system will bring forth the truth and exonerate me.”
