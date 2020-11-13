  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:college students, covid-19, Division of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Michael Genord, HAP, Health Alliance Plan, Michigan Matters, pandemic, Preeti Malani, Return to school, U of M, University of Michigan

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the Covid-19 crisis continues, two health experts appear on  CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to offer insights into the pandemic and talk about the growing surge of cases and road ahead for communities.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Dr. Michael Genord, CEO of Health Alliance Plan

Dr. Michael Genord, President & CEO of Health Alliance Plan who took over the top job in February,  talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about how the insurer is helping customers and the community during this pandemic.  Dr. Genord also discussed a new product it is launching for employer groups called Pivital along with the Henry Ford Health System.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Dr. Preeti Malani, and infectious disease expert at U of M

Then, Dr. Preeti N. Malani, Chief Health Officer at University of Michigan and Professor  of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UM, discussed the crisis’ toll on students.

Dr. Malani  discussed increasing mental health issues experienced by people of all ages as they face greater stress, isolation and other challenges. She offered suggestions for parents of children doing distance learning vs. being in the classroom with  friends.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62

Comments

Leave a Reply