Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the Covid-19 crisis continues, two health experts appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to offer insights into the pandemic and talk about the growing surge of cases and road ahead for communities.
Dr. Michael Genord, President & CEO of Health Alliance Plan who took over the top job in February, talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about how the insurer is helping customers and the community during this pandemic. Dr. Genord also discussed a new product it is launching for employer groups called Pivital along with the Henry Ford Health System.
Then, Dr. Preeti N. Malani, Chief Health Officer at University of Michigan and Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UM, discussed the crisis’ toll on students.
Dr. Malani discussed increasing mental health issues experienced by people of all ages as they face greater stress, isolation and other challenges. She offered suggestions for parents of children doing distance learning vs. being in the classroom with friends.
