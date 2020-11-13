(CBS DETROIT) – The Platform celebrated the opening of the Obama Building, a historic bank building in the Old Redford neighborhood on Nov. 12.
The building was named after a painting by Detroit artist Chazz Miller of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dancing.
The $3.6 million renovation of the building at Grand River Avenue and Lahser Road will bring four affordable, loft apartments and 8,800 square feet of retail space to the corner and serve as a new gateway for the neighborhood’s main commercial corridor.
Since Mayor Mike Duggan’s December 2018 announcement of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, the Obama is the first development to open in the neighborhood.
The Strategic Neighborhood Fund initiative is a public-private partnership administered by Invest Detroit that raises funds from philanthropic partners and then invests that money into 10 neighborhoods spread across the city, including Old Redford.
According to the Mayor’s office, Old Redford residents will see additional SNF investments, including the Old Redford Link, improvements to Rogell Park and more.
For more information on the Obama Building, visit here.
