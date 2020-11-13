  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CNN) – Pfizer pharmaceuticals released surprisingly positive preliminary data about its experimental coronavirus vaccine this week.

Now, it hopes to apply for regulatory approval by the end of the month but it will take several weeks to get a vaccine approved, according to experts.

Meanwhile, Pfizer hopes to distribute 7.6 million doses of the vaccine per day across its two main distribution centres, one in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and another in Puurs, Belgium.

The company will also have additional distribution from existing centres in pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Karlsruhe, Germany.

