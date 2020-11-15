Last Updated 6:35 pm EDT, 11/15/2020
Overview
Michigan reports 6,008 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 42 new deaths reported.
Michigan closes High School, indoor restaurants, casinos, movie theaters, and organized sports due to COVID-19.
Stay At Home
Whitmer says, “It’s possible we may have to turn the dial back,” if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.
The City of Warren huts down city hall due to a spike in virus cases.
Business & Facilities
Due to coronavirus, restaurants now taking names, phone numbers
The City Of Detroit releases dos and don’ts To ensure clubs, bars, restaurants remain open.
Christ Church in Grosse Pointe honors the lives lost to COVID-19.
Healthcare Status
Beaumont reinstates visitor restrictions due to coronavirus spike.
Henry Ford Health Systems issues temporary visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 surge.
Henry Ford Health System reports more than 34,000 patients tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 30 Days, 3,251 tested positive.
Schools
School districts go virtual-only due to a rise In community COVID-19 cases.
The University of Michigan’s winter term housing contracts canceled amid coronavirus cases.