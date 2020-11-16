Menu
Beauty Week Kick-Off with Supermodel Iman, Max Greenfield, America's Youngest Beauty Store Owner
Beauty Week Kick-Off with Supermodel Iman, Max Greenfield, America’s Youngest Beauty Store Owner
5 hours ago
Donor In Jackson Giving Millions To Build New Sports Fieldhouse At High School
Al Glick said he and his family hope the fieldhouse will help "Jackson High School stand out for generations to come."
Ingham County Sheriff Says Inmate Who Escaped Jail Last Week Still At Large
Michael McKerchie, 32, has been missing since Thursday night when security video showed him outside the jail, the sheriff's office said last week.
Meijer Announces Special Pricing On Turkeys As Customers Prepare For A Different Looking Holiday
All frozen Meijer brand turkeys priced at 31 cents per pound with mPerks coupon.
Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary and called a comment by an adviser to President Donald Trump urging people to "rise up" against Michigan's latest restrictions "incredibly reckless."
Michigan Lottery Results For Sunday, November 15, 2020
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Michigan Closes High School, Indoor Restaurants, Casinos, Movie Theaters and Organized Sports Due To COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining, and stopped organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb Michigan's spiking coronavirus cases.
First Forecast Today-November 16, 2020
First Forecast
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather November 14, 2020 (Today)
Sunny with below average temps https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
2 days ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
NFL Week 10 AFC North Picks: Ravens 'Have To Switch Things Up, They Have To Get Going,' Says CBS Baltimore's Rick Ritter
CBS Baltimore's Rick Ritter breaks down AFC North matchups in Week 10, including Ravens-Patriots and Bengals-Steelers.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 10: 'Jared Goff Has Top Five Potential' Against Seahawks
The Fantasy Football Today crew likes the matchup for Jared Goff against a Seahawks pass defense allowing nearly 30 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Lenny Krayzelburg On International Swimming League Competition: 'Basically Racing 99% Of Those You Have To Race In Tokyo Next Summer'
Los Angeles Current general manager Lenny Krayzelburg discusses what he's seen from the second season of ISL competition as his team prepares for their semifinals match this weekend.
Larson Still Popular, Despite Racial Slur
Donald Reed drove more than seven hours to North Carolina last week just to watch Kyle Larson race on dirt tracks.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
test
test
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Looks To Future With The 2021 E-Transit Van
Ford Motor Company is preparing for its wave of electric vehicles starting with the E-Transit van.
Cadillac SUV's Probed For Suspension Failure That Leads To Crashes
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 Cadillac SRX SUVs from the 2010 through 2015 model years.
Beauty Week Kick-Off with Supermodel Iman, Max Greenfield, America’s Youngest Beauty Store Owner
November 16, 2020 at 10:00 am
