Beauty Week Kick-Off with Supermodel Iman, Max Greenfield, America’s Youngest Beauty Store Owner

Donor In Jackson Giving Millions To Build New Sports Fieldhouse At High SchoolAl Glick said he and his family hope the fieldhouse will help "Jackson High School stand out for generations to come."

Ingham County Sheriff Says Inmate Who Escaped Jail Last Week Still At LargeMichael McKerchie, 32, has been missing since Thursday night when security video showed him outside the jail, the sheriff's office said last week.

Meijer Announces Special Pricing On Turkeys As Customers Prepare For A Different Looking HolidayAll frozen Meijer brand turkeys priced at 31 cents per pound with mPerks coupon.

Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order in MichiganGov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary and called a comment by an adviser to President Donald Trump urging people to "rise up" against Michigan's latest restrictions "incredibly reckless."

Michigan Lottery Results For Sunday, November 15, 2020These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Michigan Closes High School, Indoor Restaurants, Casinos, Movie Theaters and Organized Sports Due To COVID-19Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining, and stopped organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb Michigan's spiking coronavirus cases.