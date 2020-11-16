Comments
(CBS Detroit) – Although holiday travel will be limited this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, gas prices are expected to fluctuate.
A spokesperson for AAA Michigan says Michiganganders are now paying an average price of $2 or less per gallon.
“We’ve seen prices drop to as low as a 1.98 but one of the things that are going to happen as we approach thanksgiving is prices will be lower compared to last year but we might see an increase in prices.”
