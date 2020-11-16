  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
(CBS Detroit) – GM is recalling 69,000 Chevy Bolts after some reportedly caught fire.

The automaker says 2017 – 2019 models are affected.

There have been five reported cases so far, with two people suffering smoke inhalation and one house set on fire as a result.

Engineers say they are working on a fix.

Safety regulators recommend parking the car outside until a temporary repair can be made.

