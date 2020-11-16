Comments
(CBS Detroit) – GM is recalling 69,000 Chevy Bolts after some reportedly caught fire.
The automaker says 2017 – 2019 models are affected.
There have been five reported cases so far, with two people suffering smoke inhalation and one house set on fire as a result.
Engineers say they are working on a fix.
Safety regulators recommend parking the car outside until a temporary repair can be made.
