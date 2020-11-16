Comments
DETROIT (AP) These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Poker Lotto
10C-7D-9D-6H-5S
Midday Daily 3
9-5-7
Midday Daily 4
8-7-9-3
Daily 3
6-1-8
Daily 4
6-2-2-2
Fantasy 5
05-31-32-35-37
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
02-04-15-16-18-23-26-27-30-44-46-50-52-53-55-56-58-62-65-71-75-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $176 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
