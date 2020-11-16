  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

10C-7D-9D-6H-5S

Midday Daily 3

9-5-7

Midday Daily 4

8-7-9-3

Daily 3

6-1-8

Daily 4

6-2-2-2

Fantasy 5

05-31-32-35-37

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

02-04-15-16-18-23-26-27-30-44-46-50-52-53-55-56-58-62-65-71-75-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $176 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt Christopherson

Comments

Leave a Reply