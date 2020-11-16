Comments
(CBS Detroit) – Moderna says preliminary results show it’s Phase Three vaccine is 94.5% effective in trials.
This comes after Pfizer said last week that its vaccine was more than 90% effective.
Among 30,000 participants receiving the 2 dose Moderna vaccine, there were 95 cases of symptomatic COVID.
All but five were in the placebo arm.
There were no reports of serious side effects.
