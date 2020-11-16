  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
(CBS Detroit) – Michigan’s Senate Majority Leaders, Mike Shirkey, criticized Governor Whitmer’s latest coronavirus response.

Shirkey says the Republican legislature was not consulted about the restrictions.

The senior also said he’s disappointed the governor chose to “go at it alone again.”

In response, Governor Whitmer said the legislature hadn’t offered any plan to contain the virus.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

