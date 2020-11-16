(CBS Detroit) – Improvements are underway on McNichols and Livernois, an expansion project launching at the University of Detroit Mercy.

The administrative team unveiled part of its master plan on how to attract and retain more students.

The renovation project is expected to draw more economic opportunities to Detroit’s University District.

Dr. Antoine Garibaldi, U of D Mercy President, said, “This is only 1/3 of a multiphase, multimillion-dollar renovation to this McNichols campus.

The project will roll out in two phases.

Phase one includes the renovation and expansion of the Student Union, while phase two tackles the Fisher Administration Center and Reno Hall demolition.

Roy McCalister, Detroit City Council Member, said, “You’re talking about a $16.5M to $55M in advancement in this fantastic university.

Upon completion, the project is expected to save the University millions by axing 100 square feet of building space.

Garibaldi said, “We’ll significantly reduce the university’s deferred maintenance cost by more than $43,000,000 by eliminating two aging buildings and also improving the efficiency and sustainability of our facilities.

Phase one is expected to wrap-up next fall; phase two’s deadline is winter 2022.

