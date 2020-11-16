(CBS Detroit) – White House adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, pushed back against Michigan restrictions, saying “Michiganders should rise up to stop them.”
The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp https://t.co/8QKBszgKTM
— Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) November 15, 2020
Dr. Atlas, who is on the coronavirus task force tweeted his response to Governor Whitmer after her Sunday Night press conference with the hashtag #FreedomMatters and #StepUp.
Just to clarify the obvious.
US pandemic policy is:
Federally supported (massive resources, OWS, personnel, beds, logistics);
State managed; &
Locally implemented.
Want more mandates & lockdown? Contact your governor. That's state controlled. Not federal. Period.#Federalism
— Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) November 16, 2020
Many pointed out this could be seen as a call to violence, but atlas did later clarify he wasn’t talking about violence, and he would never endorse or incite violence.
