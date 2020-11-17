Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – At a news briefing Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan and Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair outlined steps to protect Detroiters and ensure compliance of a new three-week emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Here’s everything you need to know:
- Testing is available for any resident at the Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center, located at 8431 Rosa Parks Boulevard. Appointments are required and residents must call 313-230-0505. Patients must bring a photo ID and proof of residency of Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties. Appointments are often available within a day of calling the testing appointment number and results are available in 24 – 48 hours.
- To protect the city’s most vulnerable residents, the Health Department will support testing of homeless centers and nursing home residents and staff. All 25 operating nursing homes in the city will be tested over a two-week period starting Nov. 17. Testing also is being conducted at all Detroit homeless shelters.
- The Health Department is providing two ways for residents to report businesses that are violating COVID-19 safety restrictions.
- A form is available at detroitmi.gov/health or anyone can call 313-876-4000. Businesses found to be in violation will be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.
- K-8 schools conducting in-person learning also will be subject to inspection and possible enforcement. Schools are required to report a positive case within 24 hours. Once notified, Health Department inspectors will conduct investigations. Guidance and education will be provided as needed. Unannounced visits will be conducted to ensure compliance; any staff in violation will be subject to a $200 fine.
