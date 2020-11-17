(CBS DETROIT) – A Henry Ford doctor says the latest news from Moderna on its coronavirus vaccine is promising.
Dr. Paul Kilgore says they are excited about the results and that “it’s really, really encouraging.”
“From our perspective here at Henry Ford, and in Detroit, one of the things that we’re very, very grateful about is the participation of residents from around the communities in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. It’s been a very diverse population that we’ve been able to enroll in this trial. So, that’s actually one of the great advantages of the trial,” said Kilgore.
Moderna hopes to deliver 20 million doses by the end of the year, ramping up to 40 to 50 million a month in 2021.
