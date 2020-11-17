  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to locate a woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the shoulder multiple times.

It happened in the 70 block of Candlelite Lane where deputies received a call from the brother of the 44-year-old man’s stabbed.

When deputies arrived, the 44-year-old man’s mother said her son was stabbed by his girlfriend. She also told deputies the 27-year-old girlfriend had stabbed her son before and stated she would do it again.

The mother told deputies her son became frightened because the woman was “yelling at him so much” that he fled to a residence “across the street.”

The 44-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the woman fled the scene before deputies arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

