(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in a fatal shooting of 22-year-old Catrina Griffin, according to police.
Jason Craighead, 42, of Detroit has been charged with first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.
It happened Nov. 11 just before 11 p.m. where police were dispatched to a residence in the 18500 block of Heyden in response to a 911 call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located the 22-year-old inside the location, suffering from an obvious gunshot wound.
Medics arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police say an argument allegedly happened between the Craighead and the Griffin and it escalated. Craighead allegedly then pulled a firearm and fired it, fatally striking the Griffin.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Here Is Everything Included in COVID-19 Restrictions in Michigan
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order In Michigan
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.