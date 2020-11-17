  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in a fatal shooting of 22-year-old Catrina Griffin, according to police.

Credit: Detroit Police Department

Jason Craighead, 42, of Detroit has been charged with first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

It happened Nov. 11 just before 11 p.m. where police were dispatched to a residence in the 18500 block of Heyden in response to a 911 call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the 22-year-old inside the location, suffering from an obvious gunshot wound.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say an argument allegedly happened between the Craighead and the Griffin and it escalated. Craighead allegedly then pulled a firearm and fired it, fatally striking the Griffin.

