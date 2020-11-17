(CBS DETROIT) – The Roseville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in a Walmart parking lot that left one woman injured.
Police were dispatched to the Walmart located on Gratiot Avenue on the report of shots fired.
Several witnesses told officers a physical altercation occurred between a 20-year-old Roseville woman and two unknown men.
During the physical altercation, police say the woman produced a gun and shot at the two men. One of the unknown men also had a firearm, shot back at the 20-year-old woman and was struck one time in the foot.
Police say the men left the scene in a white Chrysler 300.
The 20-year-old woman as taken to a local hospital for her injury.
The Roseville Criminal Investigation Division is requesting anyone who witnessed the incident to please contact the department at 586-775-8111.
