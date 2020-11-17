(CBS DETROIT) – Amazon is getting into the pharmacy business.
The e-commerce giant is kicked off an online pharmacy Tuesday allowing consumers to purchase inhalers, insulin and prescription drugs.
Shoppers will have to set up a profile on its site and have doctors send prescriptions to Amazon.
The company says it won’t ship medications that can be abused.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Here Is Everything Included in COVID-19 Restrictions in Michigan
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order In Michigan
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.