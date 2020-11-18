  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:car, cruiser, dash cam, Michigan, MSP, sliding

(CBS DETROIT) – A dangerous encounter was caught on camera, when a driver slides on ice right in front of a Michigan State Police cruiser.

MSP shared this video to their twitter Tuesday, showing the car swerving right in front of their officer causing both to crash.

No word on if anyone was hurt.

Officials say they want it to be a reminder to drive slow on ice and snow.

Comments

Leave a Reply