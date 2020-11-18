(CBS DETROIT) – A dangerous encounter was caught on camera, when a driver slides on ice right in front of a Michigan State Police cruiser.
MSP shared this video to their twitter Tuesday, showing the car swerving right in front of their officer causing both to crash.
No word on if anyone was hurt.
Officials say they want it to be a reminder to drive slow on ice and snow.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan GOP Backtracks After Blocking Vote Certification
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Henry Ford Health System: More Than 35,000 Patients Tested Negative For Covid-19 In Last 30 Days, 4,858 Tested Positive
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Here Is Everything Included In COVID-19 Restrictions In Michigan
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.