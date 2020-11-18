(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl on the city’s east side.
It happened Oct. 28 at 8:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bedford.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was on the couch in her home when an unknown suspects in a dark color vehicle drove by and fired shots into the house, fatally wounding her.
A 19-year-old man was taken into custody, on Monday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. Hildale and Justine, but investigators are still looking for a second suspect: 22-year-old Christion Mitchell-Childress.
If anyone has information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts there are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
