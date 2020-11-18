  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The first at-home rapid coronavirus test has been approved by the FDA.

The test created by Lucira Health takes just 30 minutes to get your results.

It allows users to swab themselves, then put the sample in a vial and portable device that reads the results.

The test will require a prescription to use.

