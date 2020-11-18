Comments
(CBS Detroit) – Starting Wednesday, Michigan will be under a new epidemic order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Here are the following Restrictions.
- Individuals are asked to visit no more than two households at a time.
- High School and Colleges will switch to virtual learning.
- High School sports will be postponed.
- College and Professional Sports can continue but without spectators.
- Indoor dining at restaurants and bars is prohibited.
- Gyms will be open for individual exercise only.
These restrictions will last until December 8th.
