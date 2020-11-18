Megan Rapinoe, Emma Corrin & Josh O’Connor, #ShareTheMic with Luvvie, Design Under $30

Menu
News
Latest Headlines
First Combined Test For COVID-19, Influenza A & B Now Available In Metro Detroit
Orchard Laboratories, in West Bloomfield, Can Conduct Up to 4000 Tests Per Day Using Latest TaqPath Multiplex Kit.
Police Seek Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit's East Side
Tuesday afternoon, police said they located the suspect vehicle but are still looking for the suspect responsible in this incident.
Michigan Department Of Natural Resources Says Tiny, Invasive Insects From Asia Found In Michigan State Park
The Michigan Department of National Resources says crews have treated affected trees and continue to survey the area.
Survey: Michigan Educators Feel Unsafe Returning To School
The majority of educators in Michigan have safety concerns and don't believe they'll be able to return to in-person learning in January, according to a study from the state teachers' union.
Flint Water Lawsuit Settlement Now Totals About $641M
The proposed settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Flint, Michigan, who were harmed by lead-tainted water now totals about $641 million, officials revealed Tuesday.
Michigan GOP Backtracks After Blocking Vote Certification
A bipartisan panel in Michigan's largest county unanimously certified its presidential results on Tuesday night, a stunning reversal hours after Republicans had temporarily blocked certification based on dubious claims of voting irregularities in Detroit.
First Forecast Weather November 18, 2020 (Today)
Sunshine and warmer temperatures.
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather November 17, 2020 (Tonight)
Cold temperatures tonight.
21 hours ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Former Michigan State Forward Xavier Tillman On What Fans Can Expect From Him In The NBA: 'Get Ready To See A Workhorse'
Xavier Tillman is ready to prove himself at the NBA level and ready to find out where he's headed on Wednesday night.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Salvon Ahmed Stepping Into Spotlight For Dolphins
The undrafted rookie appears to have taken over the starting back role in Miami with Myles Gaskin on IR.
NFL Week 10 AFC North Picks: Ravens 'Have To Switch Things Up, They Have To Get Going,' Says CBS Baltimore's Rick Ritter
CBS Baltimore's Rick Ritter breaks down AFC North matchups in Week 10, including Ravens-Patriots and Bengals-Steelers.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 10: 'Jared Goff Has Top Five Potential' Against Seahawks
The Fantasy Football Today crew likes the matchup for Jared Goff against a Seahawks pass defense allowing nearly 30 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Latest Headlines
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
test
test
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Survey Reveals Heightened Dependence On Cars In Pandemic, Even With Fewer Places To Go
Majority of Americans value cars for escape and health safety, but worry about auto expenses.
Fiat Chrysler Raises Stakes In Off-Road Competition With Ford, Unveiling A New V-8 Wrangler
Fiat-Chrysler's Jeep® brand has long been the king of the hill in sales in the off-road market and seems that it doesn't have plans to lose market share anytime soon.
Megan Rapinoe, Emma Corrin & Josh O’Connor, #ShareTheMic with Luvvie, Design Under $30
November 18, 2020 at 10:00 am
