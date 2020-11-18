MHSAA Makes Plans For Fall Championships In DecemberMichigan high school football championship games would be played after Christmas if the state allows fall sports to resume, officials said Wednesday.

AG Nessel Sues Trump Administration For Neglecting To Update National Energy Efficiency StandardsNessel joins the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, the District of Columbia, and the city of New York in filing this lawsuit.

Hunting Licenses Soar As Virus-Weary Americans Head OutdoorsMany Americans appear to be doing likewise, as sales of hunting and fishing licenses are spiking in much of the U.S. Weary of being cooped up at home — and of masking and social distancing when they go elsewhere — they're taking refuge in outdoor sports that offer safety and solitude.

Here is Everything Included in COVID-19 Restrictions in MichiganStarting Wednesday, Michigan will be under a new epidemic order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order in MichiganGov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary and called a comment by an adviser to President Donald Trump urging people to "rise up" against Michigan's latest restrictions "incredibly reckless."

Michigan Reports 5,772 New Covid-19 Cases, 62 Deaths WednesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,772 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 62 deaths Wednesday.