MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,772 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 62 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 277,806 and 8,190 deaths as of Nov. 18.
In the state as of Nov. 13, there has been a total of 138,862 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?