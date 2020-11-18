(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run accident that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Monday, Nov. 16, at 10:55 p.m., in the area of E. 8 Mile Road and Russell.
Police say a 28-year old man was standing next to his vehicle when he was struck by an unknown driver operating a gray/silver colored 2006 Dodge Durango that was traveling east on E. 8 Mile Road.
After the accident the suspect continued driving and failed to stop. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Schoenherr, making a left onto Bringard Drive traveling east.
Tuesday afternoon, police said they located the suspect vehicle but are still looking for the suspect responsible in this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
