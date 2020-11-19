(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors plans to offer auto insurance through its vehicle safety company OnStar.
The digital insurance service will start with Arizona residents this year.
GM employees will also be the first to try OnStar insurance services.
The company says OnStar insurance will be available to the general public in 2021.
