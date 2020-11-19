  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – A dangerous and life-saving rescue was caught on dash cam when a Michigan State Trooper pulled a man from a burning car.

MSP officials say the trooper was on patrol Wednesday when he pulled up at the accident on Ann Arbor Road over I-275.

The trooper runs over to pull the man from his vehicle before it burst into flames.

Officials identify the driver as a 56-year-old from Plymouth.

He is in stable condition.

The crash is being blamed on icy road conditions.

