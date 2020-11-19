(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon announced in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon he tested positive for coronavirus.
Napoleon wrote he is experiencing “very mild symptoms” but his “spirits are high” and his “faith is strong.”
On Nov. 13, the Wayne County sheriff tested negative but on Nov. 17 had another test after his temperature rose and his doctor recommended a second test, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Highland Park Police Chief and Napoleon’s brother, Hilton Napoleon, tested positive in March and was placed in an intensive care unit. He recovered from the coronavirus after 71 days of hospitalization.
After the sheriff’s announcement on Facebook, his daughter, Tiffani, made a statement asking the public to refrain from contacting her father at this time, “as it is imperative that he get adequate rest and has time to recover.”
