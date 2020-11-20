CBS Detroit – Police are looking for seven shoplifters who raided an At Home store in Bloomfield Twp. driving recklessly on the store’s mobility scooters. According to an article by Hometown Life, police responded to the store on the 2100 block of Telegraph Road on the evening of November 3rd to a retail fraud complaint.
According to the At Home store manager, five people left the store, with one leaving with a large brown leather bag of what appeared full of stolen merchandise. Two of the people took beverages from coolers and drank them before paying for them. All while driving ‘recklessly’ on scooters. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
