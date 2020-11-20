(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate three suspects wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.

It happened Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12:30 a.m., in 17000 block of E. Warren.

Police say a man was driving in his vehicle when he was struck by a black Cadillac Escalade and pulled off the road. The man and the driver of the Escalade, who police say is the first suspect, exited their vehicles and confronted each other.

During the confrontation, police say the suspect allegedly called an unknown person and two additional vehicles, a gray Dodge Magnum and a black Trailblazer with a silver door arrived.

At least two men, who police say are the other two suspects, exited the vehicles and physically assaulted the man.

The second suspect was the driver of the Magnum. Police say he produced a weapon and fired multiple shots, striking the man. The man then fled the area on foot, and was privately transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Please released surveillance video of suspects one and three getting into a black Trailblazer with a silver door after the incident at a Project Green Light Detroit location.

Here’s the suspects descriptions:

Suspect No. 1: described as a Black man, approximately 5’8”, 160 pounds, and was seen wearing a purple jacket, black pants and black shoes. This suspect is seen in the surveillance video.

Suspect No. 2: described as a Black man, approximately 5’10” and 210 pounds, with a heavy build, armed with a handgun.

Suspect No. 3: described as a Black man, with black facial hair, last seen wearing a dark hoodie with black pants. This suspect is seen in the surveillance video.

If anyone has information pertaining to this crime, please contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.