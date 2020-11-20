(CBS DETROIT)– On Wednesday November 18th Darci McConnell was sworn in as a member of the Grosse Pointe Park city council, making her the first African American to hold that seat. McConnell’s appointment was the latest in a wave of recent diverse positions in the Pointes.

“It’s about time that we’ve had some representation on the Grosse Pointe Park City Council.” Said Greg Bowens, Founder & Past President of the Grosse Pointe/Harper Woods NAACP

Bowens, a long time Grosse Pointe Park resident says, the appointment of Darci McConnell is a huge step in the right direction, but the Grosse Pointe area as a whole, still has a ways to go when it comes to inclusion with government positions.

“Each one of the 5 pointes has its own city government, sadly only one police department has a black police officer.”

However; Bowen says he’s starting to see a change in the Pointes.

History was made in Grosse Pointe Farms in 2018 when the very first African American woman was appointed to city council in all the Pointes.

That was Sierra Donaven, who unfortunately loss her seat during the November 2019 election.

“She paved the way for other people” Said Bowens

Like Terence Thomas, the Pointes first and only elected Black council member, he currently serves on the City of Grosse Pointe council. As well Joseph Herd, the only black member of the Grosse Pointe School Board was just re-elected.

“This will allow for an increase in diversity.”

Grosse Pointe Park Mayor Robert Denner CW50 by phone, he’s excited to have McConnell on council, and happy to see more diversity throughout the Pointes.