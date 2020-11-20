(PATCH) – State of Michigan officials are urging residents not to overbuy and stockpile groceries during the coronavirus pandemic, as doing so could cause supply chain ripple affects.
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell and Michigan Retailers Association CEO William Hallan Friday responded to news that people may be buying larger quantities than necessary at the stores.
“Michigan has an ample supply of food products and other items. But, when shoppers panic buy products like toilet paper, paper towel and other items, it creates a ripple effect within the supply chain,” McDowell said. “Buying what your household will use for the week keeps the supply chain moving, ensures everyone has access to what they need and allows the stores to replenish shelves for your next shopping trip.”
According to McDowell, COVID-19 has changed everything about how people come together, especially with the holidays right around the corner.
“The impact of this pandemic has not been easy, and it is not over as we see rampant community spread,” he said. “One thing we can all do to help each other during this time is buying only what you need. This ensures your friends and neighbors have access to food and other necessary products during this pandemic.”
