By Jeff O'Brien
If there were any doubt that new general manager Troy Weaver would be willing to shake up the Detroit Pistons, it’s obvious now.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – DECEMBER 12: Luke Kennard #5 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks during a game between Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on December 12, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Detroit agreed to trade guard Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal that brought the No. 19 pick in Wednesday night’s NBA draft to the Pistons, according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.

The trade gave Detroit a third first-round pick. The Pistons took point guard Killian Hayes at No. 7 and ended up with Isaiah Stewart from Washington at No. 16 after agreeing to a trade for that pick. Saddiq Bey from Villanova was the selection at No. 19.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 11: Isaiah Stewart #33 of the Washington Huskies reacts after scoring against the Arizona Wildcats during the first round of the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“We just wanted to be aggressive and attack the draft,” said Weaver, who could discuss Hayes but couldn’t talk much about trades that weren’t official yet. “That’s always going to be our way of doing business when it comes to the draft. Gives us a chance to continue to build on the foundation and improve the culture.”

This is Detroit’s first offseason under Weaver, who was hired this year. The Pistons still have Blake Griffin, but they traded big man Andre Drummond last season and bought out point guard Reggie Jackson. Detroit has not won a playoff game since 2008 and went 20-46 last season.

Now Kennard — who averaged 15.8 points a game last season — is on the way out, and the Pistons have a trio of first-round picks who might help them in their rebuild.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 08: Mason Plumlee #7 of the Denver Nuggets drives the ball as Tony Bradley #13 of the Utah Jazz defends during the second quarter at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 08, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In addition to the trade with the Clippers, Detroit also agreed to deals with Houston and Utah, according to the person who spoke with AP. The Pistons received the 16th pick and Trevor Ariza and sent a protected future first-round selection to the Rockets. Detroit also agreed to a deal bringing Tony Bradley and the 38th pick from Utah for cash and future considerations. That second-round pick was used on Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee.

The 6-foot-5 Hayes was one of the draft’s top international prospects. He was born in Florida but grew up in western France. The Pistons went the international route in the first round last year as well when they took Sekou Doumbouya, a Guinea native who moved to France when he was young.

ULM, GERMANY – MARCH 08: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Killian Hayes of Ratiopharm Ulm controls the Ball during the EasyCredit Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) match between Ratiopharm Ulm and MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg at ratiopharm Arena on March 8, 2020 in Ulm, Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Hayes, a 19-year-old lefty who has played in France and Germany, has good size for his position. He averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 assists per game in 2019-20 in Germany’s top league. His father, DeRon, played at Penn State and went on to a lengthy pro career in Europe.

“He’s got great size,” Weaver said. “He’s physical at the point of attack on offense and defense.”

The 6-foot-9 Stewart averaged 17 points last season as a freshman at Washington. He had 14 double-doubles, tied for the most in the Pac-12.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – FEBRUARY 29: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Villanova Wildcats controls the ball against David Duke #3 of the Providence Friars at the Wells Fargo Center on February 29, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Providence Friars defeated the Villanova Wildcats 58-54. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-8 Bey averaged 16.1 points as a sophomore at Villanova. He shot 45% from 3-point range.

 

