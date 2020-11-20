  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:Michigan, Whitmer

(CBS Detroit) – Two men charged in a kidnapping plot against governor Gretchen Whitmer have been denied bond.

Kaleb Franks of Waterford asked to be released for fear of COVID-19 due to his diagnosis with type one diabetes.

52-year-old Brian Higgins of Wisconsin will remain behind bars as he fights his extradition to Michigan.

Higgins was previously released on a 10 thousand dollar bond.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt Christopherson

Comments

Leave a Reply