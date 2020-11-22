Are You A Detroit Lions Super Fan? Then We Need You!CBS is calling on Detroit Lions fans to celebrate the Lions. We need you to submit their video showing how you are the ultimate fan!

Michigan Matters: Stepping Up To Help During The HolidaysWith the holiday season here and challenging times for many across the region amid this pandemic, the leaders of four local organizations appear on CBS 62's “Michigan Matters” this Sunday at its new time (7:30 am) to talk how they are adjusting and pitching in to help.

Suspects In Kidnapping Plot Against Governor Whitmer Denied BondTwo men charged in a kidnapping plot against governor Gretchen Whitmer have been denied bond.

GM Expects Electric Cars To Cost Same As Gas CarsGeneral Motors says it expects the price of its electric vehicles to be the same as gas-powered cars within five years.

Lights Go Up On Detroit’s Christmas Tree, Virtual Ceremony This YearThe official tree lighting ceremony in Detroit took place today but without spectators.

Kelly Stafford, Wife of Lion’s QB, Matthew Stafford, Says ‘Living in Dictatorship That We Call Michigan’The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback, Matthew Stafford is receiving backlash over her social media comments.