CBS is calling on Detroit Lions fans to celebrate the Lions. We need you to submit their video showing how you are the ultimate fan!
Record a brief message on your phone or share photos that showcase their devotion to their team.
These fan-generated videos will be featured on tv.
Messages Ideas Include:
- Pre-game and Game Day rituals: show how you tailgate, show off your lucky jersey, explain one of your superstitions
- Shout out the name of your team: “My team is ___________!”
- Cheer your team while sporting face paint or team gear or helmet
- Tell why you’re a big fan
- Tell why you’re most excited about having football back
- Toss a football in your yard
- Follow little kids wearing big helmets running with a football
- Wave a foam finger
- Smack talk your favorite rivalry (in family-friendly language)
- Explain how you will be enjoying football this season while social distancing (back yard big screen? Block party? Watching in the driveway with neighbors?)
- Pets dressed in team merchandise
- Vintage photos showing your history as a fan
DO:
- Shoot with your device held horizontally
- Hold your device at eye level
- Center yourself in the frame
- Try to get your full upper body in the shot
- Have your full head in the shot If possible, have someone else shoot.
- You can also shoot with your arm extended directly in front of you
DON’T:
- Do not hold your device vertically
- Do not hold your device above you, aiming down
- Do not hold your device low, aiming up
- Click on the UPLOAD HERE link below when you are ready to share your footage/ images.
- Under the title, please include WWJ-TV in the local station call letter, followed by your name and team.
- Under Notes, include your full name, phone number, and email address.