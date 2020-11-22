Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With the holiday season here and challenging times for many across the region amid this pandemic, the leaders of four local organizations appear on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS this Sunday at its new time (7:30 am) to talk how they are adjusting and pitching in to help.

Dr. Darienne Hudson, President and CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, Daran Carey, President, Detroit Goodfellows., Major Timothy Meyer, (General Secretary, Metro Detroit Area Commander and Regional Chief Operating Officer) for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to discuss the challenges.

Hudson talked about their Community Giving Campaign and funds needed as well to help those impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. To help, go to UnitedWaySEM.org

Carey discussed how the organization, which gives out over 30,000 holiday gift boxes to children across Metro Detroit, is doing. They cancelled their annual newspaper sale day – which was held the Monday after Thanksgiving in downtown Detroit, but are now doing more in a virtual campaign. To help, got to detroitgoodfellows.org

Major Meyer highlighted their annual Red Kettle campaign and discussed how Herman Moore and Tim Allen are appearing in new PSAs and digital endeavors to help raise funds for The Salvation Army. They organization is still looking for people to be bell ringers as well. To help, go to salmich.org

Forgotten Harvest provides food to shelters and others in need as they gather up food from restaurants and other places to distribute but has had extra challenges due to the pandemic which Mayes talked about. (To help, go to forgottenharvest.org

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS at its new time, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62