(CBS DETROIT) – A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery of a 45-year-old Detroit man and assaulting and resisting and obstructing police while armed.

Nathan Taylor has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of assaulting and resisting and obstructing the police and 11 counts of felony firearm.

It happened Nov. 20 at 9:53 p.m. when a scout car with four Detroit police officers was traveling near West Chicago and Schaefer Road near the parking lot of a liquor store. Police saw Taylor with a handgun pointing it at the 45-year-old man as he stood by his car.

Police pulled near the the 45-year-old’s car to investigate what appeared to be a robbery in progress.

It’s alleged that as police exited their car to investigate, Taylor pointed his gun at them. One officer fired his weapon striking Taylor one time. He ran for a short time and collapsed by the liquor store. Taylor was disarmed and transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released into police custody.

Police investigation revealed that Taylor came to the driver’s side of the car and robbed the 45-year-old of money and various personal property.

Taylor is expected back in court Nov. 30 and his bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.