(CBS DETROIT) – 200 families in Michigan will be provided with Thanksgiving dinners this week.

This comes as the Michigan State Police Department and Kroger have partnered to distribute the meals through a collaboration with local schools and organizations.

“At Kroger we are committed to ending hunger in the communities in which we live and serve. Our goal to donate three billion meals by 2025 with our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan, takes partnerships across the state to achieve. We continue to partner with the MSP to help us identify families in need during the Thanksgiving Season and look forward to another year helping to provide hope during the holiday season,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for Kroger.

Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP, says community service is an important part of the department’s mission.

“We are especially grateful to Kroger for once again providing Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Michigan families. Our troopers look forward to safely carrying out these deliveries and helping neighbors in need,” he said.

Each meal donation will feed a family of 4-6 and includes a turkey and traditional sides.