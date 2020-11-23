CBS Detroit – The Oakland County Health Division is hosting a ‘VAPE 101’ virtual training seminar aimed at educating people in the community about the health risks associated with vaping among teens. The event will be held on December 9th from 12 pm to 1 pm. Vaping continues to be a problem in Michigan among middle school and high school students.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order in Michigan

Vaping or E-Cigarettes are battery-powered devices that heat a liquid that heats an aerosol that is inhaled. According to the Oakland County Health Division, many of the liquids sold contain nicotine which is proven to be highly addictive and harmful to adolescent brain development, even into their 20s. In some cases, e-cigarette liquids can be even more concentrated than regular tobacco. Containing as much nicotine in regular cigarettes. Aside from nicotine, the compounds used to vape have been found to also contain heavy metals like lead, volatile organic compounds, and other cancer-causing agents, as well be used to inhale marijuana and other drugs.

E-cigarettes can go by the names e-cigs, hookahs, mods, vape pens, and tank systems among other names. In June of last year, Governor Whitmer signed legislation that banned the sale of vaping supplies to minors, and additional legislation was passed regulating the sale and advertising of vaping supplies in stores. Additionally, the FDA now regulates e-cigarettes.

The goal of the seminar is to educate parents, middle, high school, & college students, as well as coaches and members of the community the dangers of vaping. To register people can sign up at the link here, or call Melanie Stone at 248-858-8745.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: What Will A Biden Administration Mean For More Aid?

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from the Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.