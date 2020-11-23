AT&T Providing Wi-Fi Access For K-12 Students(CBS DETROIT) – AT&T is chipping in $10 million to help provide K-12 students free Wi-Fi access. Non-profit organizations and schools who serve at-risk youth are urged to apply. The initiative is in partnership with Connected Nation, which is focused on closing the homework gap. According to the Alliance for Excellent Education, nearly 17 million public K-12 students have fallen into the “homework gap” due to COVID-19 school closures. The program is primarily focused on impacting students in the following groups: Students in foster care Students experiencing homelessness English language learners Students with disabilities Students eligible for the Migrant Education Program Other at-risk students who may be disconnected from formal education opportunities Program limitations and eligibility information can be found on the application website here. All applications must be submitted online no later than 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on January 11, 2021. © 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

