(CBS DETROIT) – A fashion designer has opened a location in Detroit that doubles as a fashion store and art museum.
Darylynn Mumphord, who is also a music manager and author, says Dream Rich Exclusive Art Museum is where “fashion meets art.”
“I know a lot of artists and graphic designers and none of them get the credit they deserve. I want to be different, which is why I added the art component to the fashion store,” said Mumphord, who is also known as Dream Rich.
Every piece of art located in Dream Rich Exclusive Art Museum, which is located at 2627 Gratiot Ave., comes from a Detroit artist.
The fashion store and art museum held its grand opening at the beginning of November.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: More Than 50 Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Inmate Captured More Than A Week After Jail Escape
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 34-Year-Old Detroit Man Charged In Armed Robbery, Assaulting Police
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.