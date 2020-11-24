(CNN) – A limited number of cases of organic romaine lettuce hearts have been recalled because of a possible risk of E. coli.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced Saturday that Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. voluntarily recalled the produce.

Dole is coordinating with regulatory officials, and no illnesses have been reported in association with the recall.

The impacted products were distributed in Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and Virginia, and were harvested and packed nearly four weeks ago, so they should no longer be on store shelves.

“The products being recalled are Dole Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk (UPC 0-71430-90061-1), combined English/French packaging, with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20, and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts (UPC 7-11535-50201-2), with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20,” the release said.

The recall is due to an isolated instance in which a three-pack of Dole Organic Romaine Hearts tested positive for E. coli in a routine sample collected at a retail store by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

E. coli can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some infections are mild, but others can be life-threatening.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued public health alerts for chicken and beef samosas, chicken and pork tamales, beef stock and spaghetti and meatballs.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.