(CBS DETROIT)– College campuses may be empty now, but sooner or later students will get back to a normal routine, and for those preparing for a higher education, there are financial resources available. This Friday while shoppers are out taking advantage of Black Friday deals, a free virtual scholarship bootcamp is happening, headed by Detroiter, Gwen Thomas.

Photo Of Gwen Thomas from a previous Scholarship Bootcamp

“Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp was founded on the premise that we wanted to help students take the debt out of College” Said Thomas

Thomas is the Executive Director of Fresh Perspectives and Founder of the Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp. She says, as the cost of higher education continues to rise most parents are at a loss when it comes to paying for college. The boot camp not only helps them navigate through scholarship options, but due to COVID, this year’s program will include advice on a backup plan due to the uncertainty of schools and the pandemic.

“People did not understand going through COVID how it could affect college bound students. For example my student athletes, and we’re going to talk about that this year, how do you pivot from possibly going from a D1 or D2 school and now you may not play so we have to think in terms of how can we find money for this athlete outside of athletic scholarships.”

The free virtual boot camp takes place this Friday and is recommended for any high schoolers and their parents.

To register, students can log on to http://www.BlackFridaySB.com and for more information, call 609.474.487 Fresh Perspectives, a small non-profit has helped students raise over $15 million in scholarships for their students and study abroad in more than 100 international cities. Executive Director Gwen Thomas says they are always looking for corporate sponsors.