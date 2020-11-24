CBS Detroit – The holiday season won’t be business-as-usual this year with many retailers opting to stay close on Thanksgiving. In the past retailers have liked to get a jump on Black Friday by offering Turkey Day hours. In an article by Hometown Life, they report that all the malls in south-east Michigan will be closed Thursday.

Kelsey Kiefer is a marketing specialist for Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. She says this is the first time they opted to be closed on Thanksgiving. “We’re closing down, allowing our tenants to spend time with their families that day,” she told Hometown Life. “We just thought considering the year it’s been, we’re following the trend that other malls are doing.”

Twelve Oaks will be back at it bright and early from 7 am to 9 pm for Black Friday shoppers. They emphasize shoppers should still mask up and follow COVID-19 protocols. While the recent three-week closure by the MDHHS affects restaurants that cannot offer dine-in services, retailers are allowed to remain open. Twelve Oaks is offering a new program to entice shoppers called ‘#BuyNearby’. Random shoppers will be selected at the mall with gift cards and sweepstakes entries. As well as making donations to charities. Neiman Marcus will be open Friday from 11 am to 7 pm. Nordstrom will be open Friday from 9 am to 9 pm, Lord and Taylor (who is set to close) will be open Friday from 7 am to 10 pm.

At Laurel Park Place Mall in Livonia, marketing director Kristina Cirelli says they will be closed on Thanksgiving and open Friday from 7 am to 9 pm. Laurel Park Place Mall is owned by CBL Properties who recently announced its filing for bankruptcy. They have been closed on Thanksgiving for four years, so this isn’t anything different for them. They plan to enact safety protocols by maintaining six-foot distancing and only allowing a certain number of shoppers in stores based on the square footage. They caution people that there might be longer wait times. Von Mauer will be open Friday from 9 am to 9 pm and Dunhams will be open from 4 am to 10 pm on Black Friday. So some individual retailer’s hours may vary.

The Westland Shopping Center on Warren will be closed on Thursday, opening from 7 am to 10 pm on Black Friday. J.C. Penney will open at 5 am on Black Friday and close at 9 pm or 10 pm.

Somerset Mall in Troy will open on Black Friday from 9 am through 9 pm, and those hours will remain through the weekend. This year the mall is offering some expanded services like contactless shopping, adding more spaces in the north and south lots for curbside pickup. For those within a 60-mile radius of the mall, people can get a home delivery service. For more information about programs and their policies, visit TheSomersetCollection.com. Neiman Marcus will operate from 11 am to 7 pm on Friday, Nordstrom from 10 am to 9 pm, and Saks Fifth Avenue from 9 am to 9 pm.

