(CBS DETROIT/AP) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed Tuesday that her department is actively investigating threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

Nessel issued the following statement:

“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law. Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”

Nessel’s Criminal Investigations Division initiated its investigation shortly after last week’s Board of Canvassers meeting.

Monica Palmer, the chair of the county’s canvassing board, told state canvassers Monday that she had been sent graphic text messages threatening her daughter and saying “my entire family should be fearful for our lives.”

The initial decision by Palmer and fellow Republican member William Hartmann to not certify the votes in the Democratic stronghold of Wayne — including Joe Biden’s 332,000-vote landslide over President Donald Trump — sparked anger. Some social media users “doxxed” them, posting their personal information online.

But Trump reached out to both GOP canvassers to express gratitude for their support. The next day, they signed affidavits unsuccessfully trying to revert to their stance of refusing to bless the tallies.

The Board of State Canvassers on Monday certified Michigan’s Nov. 3 results, including wins by Biden and Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

Anyone with a specific complaint related to election fraud, misinformation or threats against public officials can report them by email to the Attorney General’s office.