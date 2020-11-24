(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 50 Michigan schools.

On Monday, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.

In Washtenaw County at EMU Childrens Institute, five cases were reported among staff.

At Jefferson Middle school in Macomb County, seven cases were reported among both students and staff.

On Monday, Michigan reported 11,511 new coronavirus cases and an additional 65 deaths.

Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Nov. 21. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~5755 per day.

This brought the state’s total of coronavirus cases on Nov. 23 to 314,216 and 8,543 deaths Monday.

For more information on outbreaks in the state, visit here.